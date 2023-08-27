York County Sheriff deputies are looking for a man who fled a traffic stop, crashed his car, and ran from the scene with no shoes overnight. (YCSO)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Sheriff deputies are looking for a man who fled a traffic stop, crashed his car, and ran from the scene with no shoes overnight.

Authorities say they’re looking for a man in the Tirzah area Friday morning. In social media posts, deputies say found him passed out at the wheel of his car at Dollar General on Shiloh Road around 1 a.m.

NOTICE: Deputies & K9 are in the Tirzah area looking for this person who sped off from a traffic stop & crashed at the end of Pursley Dairy Rd. He’s a black male, about 6 ft. tall, 200 lbs. He’s barefoot. We don’t believe he is armed. If you see him call 911. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/aFftmFbert — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) August 25, 2023

When they woke up him, he took off and crashed the car into a ditch at the end of Pursley Dairy Road. They say he ran from the scene without his flip-flops/slides.

Deputies say he’s barefoot. While searching the car, they identified belongings, including a backpack and a cell phone connected to a Spartanburg, S.C. address.

Around 9 a.m., the office posted an update, saying they were still looking for the man with K-9 units.

Authorities are urging the public to call 911. They believe he is not armed.