SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Commuters driving on Reidville Road last Thursday were met with a water line break, resulting in closed lanes and a boil water advisory.

“It was a 12 inch, which is pretty large and it required a lot of asphalt to be dug up in order for it to be fixed,” said Jennifer Candler, Spartanburg Water.

Spartanburg Water said almost a week later crews were still out on Reidville road, working on repairs and directing traffic. While the boil water advisory has been lifted, they said some customers might still be experiencing discolored water.

“It’s a pretty typical occurrence when you have such a large line break,” said Candler. “It’s just sediment from when they flush the lines so you might see a reddish, brownish…and that typically will kind of fix itself over a day or so but we recommend running your cold water for 5 minutes and that seems to clear things up.”

Over the weekend crews discovered another smaller leak, which again, slowed down traffic but has since been fixed.

While the cause of all of this has yet to be determined, Spartanburg Water said they are meeting with the South Carolina Department of Transportation on Friday to discuss what’s next moving forward. This could include a new project requiring crews to repave that section of Reidville road, something Spartanburg Water said they would be prepared for.

“That would be in a couple of weeks and that is obviously a larger project but we would certainly let everyone know we would work with them on traffic and make sure traffic continues to move on Reidville road.”

Spartanburg Water said there has been no contamination in the water system.

