ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Updated immunization forms must be sent to school administrators before the first day of school.

According to Dr. Megan Witrick of AnMed Pediatrics, there are age specific vaccinations for when children start kindergarten, seventh grade and also when they turn 16 years old. Vaccinations protect against the spread of diseases in the classroom and community.

“You are going to need to be protected against Pertussis, Tetanus, Measles Mumps Rubella, Varicella, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, and Polio to be able to start school this year,” said Dr. Wirtick.

Dr. Witrick said the best way to know if your child is up to date on their immunizations is to ask their pediatrician. There are also immunizations available for students going to college that each school has their own requirements for.

Susan Clark, a grandparent of young children, said she is happy to see sanitization supplies on the back to school supplies list.

“Children are constantly sharing school supplies and putting things in their mouths. We saw on the list that we had to buy hand sanitizer so it was exciting to see that it was going to be in the classroom even at such a young age,” said Clark.

Dr. Wirtick suggested that parents who are worried about certain vaccinations to schedule an appointment with their pediatrician to explore their options that would be best for their child.

“These immunizations that are required for school have been around for a very long time. They have been proven to be effective and safe. My best recommendation that I tell to my patients is I have two daughters and with all that I know, if they weren’t safe I wouldn’t give it to them,” said Dr. Wirtick.

AnMed Pediatrics said if parents are unable to get to their pediatricians office in time before school starts, they can go to their county’s health department where vaccinations are fully covered.