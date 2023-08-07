PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate 7-year-old is being called a lifesaver after providing life-saving action when his “Papa” was having a medical emergency.

According to Holsten Bell’s mom, Brittany Bell, “Papa” has been watching Holesten this summer.

One day in July, “Papa” was having a hard time breathing to the point where Brittany Bell said he could barely move. Holesten noticed, got Papa’s phone and called his grandmother who called 911.

As the ambulance was on its way, Holesten stood outside and waved them into the driveway.

“[Papa] would not have made it if he had not called for help when he did,” Brittany Bell said.

She went on to say she is “super proud of him.”

The Pacolet Police Department honored Holesten for his efforts by awarding him the Pacolet Police Department Life Saver Award.