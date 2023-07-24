ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Anderson County PAWS is urging the community to adopt or foster an animal as its facility is overcapacity.

“Last count, we had 112 large dogs in the facility, and we have about 65 holding kennels for that space,” Dr. Kim Foster, a veterinarian and director of Anderson County PAWS, said. “We have a lot of dogs doubled up.”

It is a difficult situation for both the staff and dogs.

“It’s a lot more stressful on the dogs themselves when you have that many in the facility,” she said.

Sanders said the shelter has been over capacity before, but this time is different.

“In the past, we always had rescue groups that we could reach out to,” she said. “We sent tons of dogs up north or to different rescue partners. At this point, we’re not really sending dogs up north anymore. Adoptions are slow across the country. That really affects us nationwide.”

Dogs are coming in from many different homes and environments.

“Over the weekend, we had two separate cruelty cases,” Sanders said. “So, we had multiple dogs brought in from homes in that situation as well.”

Sanders and her team are urging the community to support them by signing up to adopt or foster a dog.

“Just getting them out of the shelter for two weeks can make all the difference for that dog,” Sanders explained. “A lot of dogs get very stressed here. In a home, they’re able to decompress. It makes them a lot more adoptable.”

If you are unable to care for your own pet, Sanders asks that you do not leave them at the shelter and instead find them a safe, new home on your own.

“The shelter exists to protect the public and be a place for potentially dangerous animals and animals that are injured,” Sanders said. “It’s not just a place for you to dump off your own pets.”

If you are interested in adopting or fostering an animal, click here.

Anderson County PAWS is in need of the following donations: