LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Animal Shelter is hosting a free adoption event this week.

The event began on July 8 and will continue until Saturday.

Here is a list of the days and times when the animal shelter will be open:

Monday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. – noon

Thursday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Friday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to noon

If you would like to see the animals that are available, click here.