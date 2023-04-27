SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate assisted living employee pleaded guilty Monday to stealing a resident’s prescription medicine.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Aaliyah H. Patton, 28, of Boiling Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a schedule IV-controlled substance.

While working as a medical technician at Lakewood Assisted Living in Boiling Springs, Patton unlawfully possessed a controlled substance, specifically Lorazepam, that had been prescribed to a resident at the facility.

Investigators found no evidence suggesting that residents were denied prescribed medications because of Patton’s actions, according to the attorney general’s office.

Patton was sentenced to six months in prison but was suspended to three years of probation.