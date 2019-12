GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Waterstone on Augusta: Assisted Living and Memory Care is holding their second annual Festival of Wreaths.

The wreaths are donated by community members and partners.

Director of Marketing Christy Chambers said the wreaths will be auctioned off in a silent auction on Thursday Dec 19 from 4-6 p.m.

All proceeds will go to support the Alzheimers Association. Chambers said last year’s proceeds totaled more than $800.

To RSVP, call Waterstone on Augusta at (864) 605-7236.