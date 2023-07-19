An Upstate assisted living worker is accused of posting obscene video to Snapchat

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman is accused of sharing obscene video of a resident at an assisted living facility.

According to the Ware Shoals Police Department, Brazil Ny’ajah Oliver, 20, of Ware Shoals, posted videos of two residents of Ware Shoals Manor to Snapchat.

According to the incident report, Oliver recorded one woman naked, sitting in a chair on the porch.

In another video, Oliver allegedly recorded a woman shirtless while laying on a hospital bed.

The content of the videos led police to seek warrants for Oliver for exploitation of vulnerable adult, dissemination of obscene material, and voyeurism.

Oliver was arrested on Monday and is currently being held in the Greenwood County Detention Center.