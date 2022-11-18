SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate author visited two schools in Spartanburg to read her Clemson and University of South Carolina-themed books.

Ashley Kern visited Pine Street Elementary and McCracken Middle School Friday to read her children’s books “‘Twas the Night Before Gameday: Clemson Tigers” and “‘Twas the Night Before Gameday: Carolina Gamecocks.”

Kern spoke to students about the importance of reading and the process of writing her books.

The visits ended with a pep rally with videos of “Sandstorm” and “Tiger Rag.”