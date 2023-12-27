GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Staff at Yee-Haw Brewing Co. are preparing for a busy evening on Sunday as 2023 draws to a close.

“We’re anticipating a big old dinner party,” Assistant General Manager Adam Finster said. “We’re expecting people to come out with their families.”

Despite a last call scheduled for 10:45 p.m., the brewery expects to sell plenty of alcohol. Finster said staff will keep an eye on guests to prevent them from getting behind the wheel drunk.

He said bartenders will refuse service to guests who become too intoxicated to drive home safely.

“In most cases, everybody’s OK with it,” he said. “If they overreact and they’re upset that we’re cutting off their tab, it kind of shows us that we’re making the right decision.”

Within the last week, Spartanburg County leaders – Coroner Rusty Clevenger, Sheriff Chuck Wright and Solicitor Barry Barnette – held a press conference with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to discuss the deadly consequences of intoxicated driving.