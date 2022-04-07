GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A baseball museum is temporarily closing in Greenville due to road construction.

The Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum and Baseball Library, located at 356 Field Street, closed Thursday for the completion of walkways and landscaping adjacent to its building.

Museum officials did not give a specific reopen date, but said the museum will reopen when visitors can once again safely enter the building.

Board of Directors Chairman Richard Heusel said he is appreciative of everyone’s patience this this final construction phase.