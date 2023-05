GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate brewery is closing its doors after a decade of serving customers.

Brewery 85 announced on Facebook on Tuesday that this would be its last week open.

The brewery is located Whitless Court in Greenville.

“We made some amazing beer, met some great people, and had a lot of fun. Thank you to everyone that made our dream possible,” the post said.

The reason why the brewery is closing was not released.