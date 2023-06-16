HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WGNO) — Two Upstate brothers were killed in a semi-truck crash on Interstate 10 in southern Mississippi on Wednesday, June 14.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened at 3:00 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at the two-mile marker.

They said the commercial auto transporter, which was hauling five cars, went off the road, hit several trees and overturned.

The driver, 29-year-old Oleg Tarasevich, and passenger, 24-year-old Yakov Tarasevich, were killed. The brothers were both from Spartanburg County.

The cleanup process took nearly ten hours as traffic was backed up for 10-12 miles.

Multiple secondary rear-ended crashes were caused by the traffic. MHP officials said all lanes were reopened at 1:00 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A funeral for the brothers is set for Sunday, June 18 at 6 p.m. at the Slavic Pentecostal Church of Spartanburg.