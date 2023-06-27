GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate builder is facing charges after Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said he scammed a victim out of thousands of dollars.

James Morris, 50, originally from Piedmont, went before a judge Monday evening.

Morris was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

According to arrest warrants, Morris took $4,000 belonging to the victim under the guise of performing construction work on the victim’s house through a business called Custom Steel Garage Builders.

The arrest warrant stated Moriss “agreed to work as paid under the agreement between him and the victim.” However, Morris did not begin or attempt to begin the construction work.

In 2018, 7NEWS did an investigation into Morris after viewers reached out to us claiming he defrauded them out of money using his company.

Morris is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.