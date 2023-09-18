UPDATE: (9/18) – Prisma Health Pediatrics announced that power has been restored and the business will reopen at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health Pediatrics announced that its Spartanburg Office will be closed on Monday due to a power outage.

According to Duke Energy, there are 409 customers without power in the area.

Power is not expected to be restored until 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.