SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca business owner died in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Sandifer Boulevard and Jennings Avenue.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a Jeep hit a guardrail and went down an embankment.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Thomas Glenn of Westminster, owner of Glenn’s Muffler Shop.

The coroner’s office said it is suspected that a medical event happened before the crash.

The Seneca Police Department is investigating the crash.