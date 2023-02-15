SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca business owner died in a crash Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Sandifer Boulevard and Jennings Avenue.
The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a Jeep hit a guardrail and went down an embankment.
The victim was identified as 49-year-old Thomas Glenn of Westminster, owner of Glenn’s Muffler Shop.
The coroner’s office said it is suspected that a medical event happened before the crash.
The Seneca Police Department is investigating the crash.