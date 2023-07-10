GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate business is hosting a back-to-school drive ahead of the upcoming school year.

Craft Axe Throwing in Greenville is hosting the event from now to August 2 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate and provide students the tools they need to be successful.

“We are thrilled to host the Back-to-School Drive in support of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate,” said Jon Upton, manager of Craft Axe Throwing. “Education plays a vital role in shaping the future of our community, and we are dedicated to supporting local students in their academic journey. Through this drive we hope to make a positive impact and provide valuable resources for their success.”

Those wishing to contribute to the back-to-school drive are encouraged to donate new backpacks and other essential school supplies. Donations can be made during business at the venue located at 1320 Hampton Avenue #5A with special discounts applied.