Upstate businesses prepare for ‘Cyber Monday’

(WSPA) – Local businesses in the Upstate are getting ready for one of the biggest online shopping days of the year.

‘Cyber Monday’ is becoming a focus for several businesses to make up for fewer in-person shoppers this year due to COVID-19 precautions. This includes many small businesses in the Upstate that have paid extra attention to their online store in order to accomodate those who feel more comfortable doing their shopping remotely.

“Usually we do a big ‘Black Friday’ flash sale and this year we did our flash sale online and encouraged people to use in-store pick up so that you can come in when things aren’t so crazy, ” said Tina Rodgers, owner of Greenville Soy Candle Company. “And it definitely helped keep our crowds down on Friday. I hope that it helps people kind of get comfortable with our new site and get comfortable with the idea of shopping online and picking up in store.”

For ‘Cyber Monday’ shopping tips, click here.