Upstate carbon fiber factory suspends operations

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate factory has suspended operations due to decreased demand caused by COVID-19.

Toray Composite Materials America announced that their plant in Spartanburg on Moore-Duncan Highway will immediately suspend operations.

Toray said that COVID-19 and the collapse of global air travel and reduced demand for passenger aircraft is the main factor in the company’s reduction in operations.

“Decisions that directly impact our associates and their livelihood are never ones that we take casually,” said company president and CEO Dennis Frett. “But, these actions are absolutely necessary to reduce our costs and position the company for the future.”

The company projected that it will take three to five years for sales demand to reach pre-pandemic levels.

The plant broke ground in early 2016 and had plans to hire as many as 500 employees over 10 years.

Toray also reduced capacity at it’s facility in Tacoma, Washington.