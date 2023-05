SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – In honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, an Upstate care center is teaming up with local dermatologists to provide free skin cancer screenings.

The screenings will be held at the Gibbs Care Center in Spartanburg on Tuesday, May 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who wish to participate must be 18 years or older and not already under the care of a dermatologist.

To register, you can call Perry Patterson at (864) 560-6747.