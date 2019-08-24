Upstate chef wins national recipe contest

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The executive chef at a Spartanburg restaurant won the $10,000 grand prize in a national recipe contest.

General Mills presented a check to Kevin Brown during a ceremony Saturday at the SELECT restaurant on South Pine Street.

(From: General Mills)

Brown was named a regional winner but was surprised during the ceremony with the news that he was actually the grand prize winner.

General Mills says this was the 5th Annual Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest.

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, Brown also gets $2,000 for a charity of his choice and a trip to the New York City Wine & Food Festival.

His award-winning recipe was Strawberry Pandowdy, which the company says combined Pillsbury Southern Style Easy Split Frozen Dough Biscuits with a sweet strawberry mixture. It is then baked and served with vanilla bean ice cream.

Brown chose to donate the $2,000 to Greer Community Ministries.