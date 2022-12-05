GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Children’s Museum of the Upstate is set to host a cultural winter event called ‘Winter WONDERLand’, celebrating a variety of holiday traditions around the world at both Upstate museum locations.

The annual winter fundraising event will be held on Saturday, December 10th at the museum locations in Greenville (300 College Street) and Spartanburg (130 Magnolia Street).

The event in Greenville will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event in Spartanburg goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate in Greenville is open to all families with children 12 years and under, while the Spartanburg location is open to families with children six years and under.

From Las Posadas in Hispanic cultures to Omisoka and the Lunar New Year, families can

enjoy, participate in and learn about winter holidays celebrated all over the world.

The museum event offers a variety of activities and learning opportunities, plus Santa Claus will be in attendance. Families are encouraged to bring their phones and cameras to take photos with Santa.

All proceeds from the event go directly to the museum’s educational and operational initiatives.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and museum members receive discounts.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.tcmupstate.org/worldwonderland.

