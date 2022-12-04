LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) Armed with candy canes and Christmas lights, Lyman residents paraded down Community Street on Saturday to usher in the holiday season.

Yet behind the floats and Santa costumes is a decades-long tradition that allows families to carry on not just the community’s legacy, but their own too.

“It was amazing,” said Katie Aleman, an attendee. “It’s awesome to see her, she’s a drummer and I was a drummer, and my dad was a drummer, so it’s nice to see that tradition continuing and to be back in this marching band place and seeing it come full circle a little bit.”

The Lyman Christmas Parade is among a number of parades the 7NEWS team was at this weekend, including Greenville and Duncan’s celebrations.

While most parades last only an hour, planning takes weeks.

“There is a lot of preparation that goes into this event,” said Andrew Price, owner, and operator of Priceless Carriage Company. “We have to make sure that our carriages are ready, that our tack is washed, that our horses are washed and ready.”

Aside from the Priceless Carriage Company, other groups like the Rebel Royals dance team know, all of that preparation is worth it.

“Coming out as a community and just being together with everybody, it just gets you in the Christmas spirit,” said Carrigan Ray, Senior Captain of the Rebel Royals dance team. “It’s just so fun.”

For families like the Kasemans, this is just the start of passing along parades from generation to generation.

“My family…that was a tradition to go to every parade in our area,” said Cassandra Kaseman, an attendee. “So whenever my kids started getting older, I started going to parades around here.”

With the Upstate being filled with parades, heading into tomorrow afternoon there will be four more happening throughout several communities.