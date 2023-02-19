GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Over the weekend, a local community and the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Greenville partnered to embark on a Black History Month pilgrimage aimed at promoting unity and justice.

A group of 45 people from Fourth Presbyterian Church and the Sterling Community journeyed to Alabama to visit historical civil rights sites and pray.

Along their journey, they visited sites such as Kelly Ingram Park, 16th Street Baptist Church, the Civil Rights Institute, and the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

In a post on Fourth Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page, they stated, “Trusting in God and in the intentional work we’ve done together for racial justice and reconciliation, we are now journeying through Alabama and visiting civil rights sites while praying, processing, and discerning ways in which we can carry the lessons we learn back into our local community.”

While in Alabama, the group visited the city of Selma, which was hit by tornadoes in January. The group went to a local church and donated over $4,000 in disaster relief to the Selma community.

The group is expected to return from their pilgrimage on Monday, while Fourth Presbyterian Church has announced the group will continue to work alongside Christ for justice and reconciliation.