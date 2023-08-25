SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Simpsonville church will host a seminar about safety online on Saturday.

Upstate church Hope will host the seminar, called “Influenced. A Family Equipping Seminar” at its Simpsonville campus at 806 SE Main Street.

The seminar will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The seminar’s goal is to teach families how to manage digital resources and content.

The seminar is free, but people must register to attend in advance.

For more information and to register, click here.