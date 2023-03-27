EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate church walked 100 miles Sunday praying for the community.

The streets of Easley came alive as members of Five Points Chruch took the streets for its annual prayer walk.

More than 1,500 people walked 100 miles across five different cities, stopping to pray and leaving behind rocks with bible verses.

Church members said their hope is to reach the communities and the people they serve.

“We’re circling around and laying rocks with Matthew 21:22. It says, “I will give you what you ask for if you have faith. we are asking that god will give us these cities that they may

be transformed for him,” Pastor Dean Herman said.

Organizers said this is the tenth year for the walk.