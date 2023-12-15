GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate cities have canceled their holiday events due to inclement weather in the forecast for Sunday.

The City of Simpsonville parade scheduled for Sunday has been canceled. The city released the following:

“Unfortunately due to the weather forecast for Sunday, we have decided to cancel the parade for 2023! We tried multiple times to make this happen and it’s just not going to work this year! There is so much that goes into this decision so thank you for your patience and understanding!”

The City of Woodruff announced its Christmas parade has been postponed. Officials said a final decision will be made Saturday at noon.

