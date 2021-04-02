Upstate city attempting to have more nightlife amid pandemic

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA)- The late-night scene in Laurens County may get busier, something leaders have been pushing for a while.

Friday is the first Friday Night Live event, where retail stores and restaurants will be open later than usual in hopes to bring more life downtown.

Laurens is a typical small town with a growing population.

Home to people like Heather Scurry.

She’s been working at the same restaurant, Roma in downtown Laurens for 17 years. She says she’s seen it all.

“When I first started was when the economy was going downhill, so we’ve experienced some bad times,” Scurry said.

City leaders are hoping things are on an upswing.

Main street director, Jonathan Irick said, “What we hope is that people come downtown and discover what we have down here.”

Saying when Covid hit, there was a cause for concern.

“We did well here thankfully we didn’t lose any businesses to Covid but they always said we need more customers, obviously,” Irick said.

Now that restrictions are being lifted and the vaccine is more widely available, Irick says they can press play again.

Friday is the first day of the long-awaited event, “Friday Night Live”.

Irick explaining, We’ve got several businesses, retail businesses that will be open until 8 o’clock and then several of our restaurants will be open until at least midnight with specials, some of them will be doing karaoke and that sort of thing.”

Scurry says she can feel the excitement, “We actually have customers inside right now that’s never been here before, you know they’ve seen the reviews on Google or Facebook and was like lets try them out and they said it’s delicious, so to have that new clientele come to town.”

If you do plan on coming, parking shouldn’t be problem, the city says the downtown area has about 300 spots avail in the area all within walking distance to the restaurants and retail stores.