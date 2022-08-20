OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event.

The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city of Westminster and the USA. He will truly be missed by many people.”

Westminster Mayor Brian Ramey said, “Councilman Mefleh was one of the best friends the Westminster community ever had.”