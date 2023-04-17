MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Mauldin “is one step closer to having a true downtown”.

On Thursday, the city sold 6.5 acres of downtown property for $1.15 million to the Parker Group and Longbranch Development.

Maverick Yards will be a mixed-use development comprised of residential townhomes and an entertainment and dining complex with eventual access to the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

It will be located at the corner of Jenkins Street and Jenkins Court.

“I’m thrilled to see Maverick Yards moving forward and to know we’re one step closer to creating a true downtown area for the Mauldin community,” Mayor Terry Merritt said.

As the main focus of the project, the Parker Group will redevelop a 20,000-square-foot industrial warehouse into “The Pickle Yard,” which will feature pickleball courts as its primary attraction.

Adjacent to that complex, Longbranch Development will redevelop 2.4 acres of property into more than 40 townhomes that will be available for rent.

Demolition of structures will begin this summer, with both projects expected to start in the winter of 2024.