GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate city has been ranked #4 by Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Small Cities in the United States.

Greenville city officials said visitors love our perfect pairing of “dynamic urban spaces and abundant natural resources.” The city continues to move up the Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Small Cities list from #6 to #4.

Condé Nast said the city is on “the cusp of stardom”. The review stated the following:

“The food lover’s town has a farm-to-table scene that continues to rise in the ranks, and its craft beer scene is seeing a similar explosion. Paired with its dynamic urban spaces are abundant natural resources, including 32-acre Falls Park, which runs through the middle of town, and the Swamp Rabbit bike trail—now at a whopping 22 miles and counting.”