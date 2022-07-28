EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two years ago, the city of Easley stopped picking up curb side recycling, saying it was too contaminated.

“There were everything from pizza boxes with grease in it, to baby diapers, to peanut noodles that come in packaging,” said Easley Mayor Butch Womack.

Now, people bring their recycling to a self-dump recycle center.

The city then takes the recyclables to a facility in Pickens County, where they sell the material.

However, an issue arose when the Womack says he found out Pickens County was throwing away some products that were supposed to be recycled.

“When it was getting to the county they weren’t able to take it, they were putting it in the trash,” Womack said.

Pickens County explained in a statement, it wasn’t their fault: “When a recycle stream is contaminated by mixed plastics or other waste, there is often no demand for those recyclables, and the only option is for them to go into the landfill.”

Womack said after discovering the county’s issue was the same reason the city stopped doing curb pick up, contaminated recycling, he wanted people to know what’s acceptable.

“We’re still able to recycle paper, cardboard, metal, aluminum,” Womack explained. “The community blames us and the county for misinformation and that’s not really true because 30 years ago we did not recycle and today we do recycle.”

“And just because the income is not there anymore, I blame the industry that produces some of these plastics, because they’re trying to produce the most inexpensive product that they can,” said Womack.