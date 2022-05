SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate coffee shop announced its permanent closure Tuesday evening.

The Kaffeine Coffee Shop and Roastery announced on Facebook saying in part, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closing.”

The shop said it did its best to avoid the closure but “circumstances pushed our hand”.

Kaffeine Coffee Shop and Roastery went on to share its appreaciation by saying “we couldn’t have lasted as long as we did without you.”