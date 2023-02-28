SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Community College is hosting a press conference Tuesday to provide details about a newly-launched free tuition initiative.

The Live to Chase Initiative press conference will be held at 11 a.m. at Spartanburg Community College, in the Dan L. Terhune Student Services Building, located at 107 Community College Drive.

In May of 2021, SCC became the first higher education institution in South Carolina to go tuition free for all of its more than 70 different programs of study through the utilization of federal emergency pandemic relief funding.

With federal funds expiring, the college will be providing details on a new initiative to carry free tuition through the Fall of 2024.

For more information about the Live to Chase Initiative, visit Spartanburg Community College’s website.