PENDELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Upstate colleges announced a first-of-its-kind partnership.

Tri-County Technical College students can transfer to North Greenville University’s Educational Studies bachelor’s degree program.

School leaders said credits in the Tri-County Associate of Applied Science in Early Care and Education program will transfer to NGU’s Early Childhood Education bachelor program.

“Partnerships like this one with NGU are going to make it possible for people in our region to access a high-quality affordable education,” said Tri-County Tech President, Dr. Galen Dehay.

School leaders said Tri-County students who transfer to NGU’s online program are eligible for a 10% discount on tuition.