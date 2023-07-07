LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Piedmont Technical College is offering a no cost tuition option for current and future students who enroll through the fall 2023 semester.

The program will end after this semester.

All college-eligible students who enroll may take advantage of the no cost tuition option. This includes adults with some college education, adults with no college education and recent high school graduates.

To qualify, students must complete a 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid and an application for the fall semester, which can be found here.

According to the college’s website, the no-cost tuition option covers tuition and standard fees but does not cover the cost of books or required supplies.

