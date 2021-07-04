Upstate communities celebrate Independence Day

(WSPA) – Communities throughout the Upstate held various Fourth of July events to celebrate Independence Day on Sunday.

The city of Spartanburg held its annual ‘Red, White and Boom’ event at Barnet Park complete with a fireworks show at Wofford College. And Simpsonville held it’s Fourth of July celebration at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park. People gathered for some live music, food, and of course fireworks.

Saturday night, Gaffney got to the celebrations a bit early in an event complete with bounce houses, food, and the kids got to interact with local firefighters who brought their trucks to the party. You can see all the Gaffney fun below:

A complete list of Upstate community events over the holiday weekend can be found here.