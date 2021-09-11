Upstate communities honor lives lost on 9/11

(WSPA) – Communities throughout the Upstate held various ceremonies and events to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks on its 20th anniversary.

In Greenville the Boiling Springs Fire District gathered, along with members of the community, in front of their HQ Station on Pelham Road Saturday for a special ceremony to remember the victims. They began with an observance at 8:46 a.m., the exact time that the North Tower was struck.

Additionally, the Greenville Drive held a “stair climb” at Fluor Field to show their support for the 9/11 First Responders. More than 600 people joined together to climb the stairs at the ball park. The goal was to climb the equivalent of 110 stories, the height of the World Trade Center.

“We know that 20 years ago 343 firefighters, 37 port authority officers, 23 NYPD officers, and eight paramedics lost their lives while they were trying to make a difference,” said Lieutenant Micah Rains of the Greenville City Fire Department. “It’s not to mention all the civilians and all the people that worked that day to make a difference, so this is a reflection of what they gave and what they did and what were willing to do in the event of an emergency or crisis.”

The event is a yearly tradition, with fire departments throughout the country participating.