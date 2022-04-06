GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Masters golf tournament in Augusta starts Thursday and Greenwood leaders said it’s bringing an influx of golf fans to the area.

“It’s been a busy week already for Greenwood,” said Kelly McWhorter, the executive director for Discover Greenwood.

As golf fans head to The Masters, businesses in Greenwood are preparing for crowds too. Augusta National Golf Course, where the tournament is played, is just 50 miles from Uptown Greenwood.

“We are conveniently located to The Masters tournament and we see a lot of overflow traffic,” said McWhorter.

She said some people stay in Greenwood during the week, while others are stopping through to shop, eat, or fill up on gas.

“It is tax money here. We have, in the past, we’ve estimated an economic impact of over a million dollars for the week of The Masters,” said McWhorter.

The general manager at Inn on the Square said they’re seeing the benefits too.

“It’s been a fantastic week so far,” said Claire Griffith, the general manager at Inn on the Square. “We started getting the golfers coming in on Sunday for practice rounds.”

She said the hotel is filled with golf fans.

“The hotel has been at 100 percent occupancy all week and continuing through Sunday, so we’re really excited to have everyone here,” said Griffith.

She said Greenwood has plenty to offer visitors, this week and year-round.

“Uptown Greenwood is wonderfully walkable. So, you will see all of the guests, extra foot traffic at the restaurants, at the shops,” said Griffith.

She also said she’s happy they’re choosing to stay there.

“You can definitely feel the excitement this week. Everyone’s really stoked to be back,” said Griffith.

McWhorter also said the city will have a presence in Augusta this weekend. She said they’re doing a digital marketing campaign to attract new visitors. The Masters tournament runs through Sunday.