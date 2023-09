K-9 Koas and his handler Andy Wright. (Source: Town of Duncan)

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate community is mourning the loss of a K-9.

The Town of Duncan said K-9 Koas passed away on Wednesday.

K-9 Koas and his handler Andy Wright. (Source: Town of Duncan)

Officials said his handler was Officer Andy Wright at the Duncan Police Department.

Details about the services at the Duncan Events Center for K-9 Koas will be released soon.