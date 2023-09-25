ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County community is mourning the loss of A-45 Master Deputy Adam Scott.

According to the sheriff’s office, Scott passed away Sunday afternoon.

Scott’s wife, Ashley, posted on Facebook letting family and friends know he passed peacefully surrounded by friends and coworkers.

Officials said Scott was a dedicated first responder in the Upstate for many years working as a firefighter, deputy and dispatcher at different agencies.

He is survived by his three daughters and his wife.

Scott’s cause of death has not been released.