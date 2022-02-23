GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County company announced expansion plans Wednesday which include a $51 million investment and the creation of 185 new jobs.

Diversified Medical Healthcare said they are expanding into a new facility on Tanner Price Way at the Garlington North development.

The company, whose corporate headquarters are located a short distance away on Pelham Road, provides laboratory services, medical manufacturing and supplies, along with medical software.

DMH said the expansion will be used to help launch their new at-home genetic testing kits.

“I am thrilled that Diversified Medical Healthcare continues to grow and succeed in South Carolina. Today’s expansion announcement once again demonstrates that South Carolina is a place where medical companies want to do business,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Congratulations to DMH, and we look forward to many more years of our business partnership.”

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2025.