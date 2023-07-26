SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County company is continuing to lay off its employees.

According to a statement from Kohler Co., the company is consolidating plastics production and warehousing into one shift beginning July 31.

The company said as a result, “impacted associates will be placed on temporary layoff and will retain their benefits for the duration and recall rights.”

This move comes after Kohler Co. laid off nearly half of its employees in December of 2022. At that time, it said the plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.