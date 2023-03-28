A panel of South Carolina lawmakers have begun an investigation into a $3.5 billion accounting error first revealed last week.

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The United States Department of Labor said an Upstate company denied over $259,000 worth of overtime pay to its workers.

The Wage and Hour Division found that Jadex Inc. and its four subsidiaries failed to include incentives, bonuses and premium pay into employees’ regular rates when calculating overtime rates for hours over 40 in a workweek.

The four subsidiaries included:

Alltrista Plastics LLC in Greer

ArtaZn LLC in Tusculum, TN

LifeMade Products LLC in Greer

Shakespeare Co. LLC in Columbia

The employers also did not include bonuses earned by reaching goals each quarter, incentives for night shift workers or additional hour amounts for every hour worked during the peak production season.

“Employers must understand all applicable rules when it comes to paying workers overtime. This includes adding bonuses and incentive pay when factoring overtime pay. Anything less robs workers of their hard-earned wages,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Jamie Benefiel in Columbia, South Carolina. “

The Department of Labor was able to recover $259,474 for 939 employees.