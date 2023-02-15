BASF’s Susan Giardina displays some of the gowns collected by employees from BASF in Seneca that were donated to Grace’s Closet.

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A generous donation will provide prom dresses for 85 teens this year.

On Monday, BASF in Seneca donated 85 prom dresses to Grace’s Closet to share with high schoolers who might not be able to afford a gown of their own. All of the gently-used garments were collected by employees at BASF.

“One year, one of my daughters shopped at Grace’s Closet for her dress, and it was incredible to have community support when we needed it, so this year I wanted to pay it forward to teenagers in the area as they plan for prom this year. I’m so proud of BASF’s generosity, and I hope we can make prom night unforgettable for teens in our community,” said Christine Workman, an operator at BASF’s Seneca site.

Grace’s Closet is a nonprofit organization which works to help Oconee students in and out of school by giving them free food, clothes, school supplies and hygiene items. The organization operates a room in every school in Oconee County.