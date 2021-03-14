Upstate activists continue to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor a year after her death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Exactly a year ago, Breonna Taylor was killed in her home after an encounter with law enforcement. Saturday, Greenville joined other cities throughout the country speaking up for justice.

On March 13th, 2020, Breonna Taylor’s life was taken after being fatally shot. On the anniversary of her death, activists and lawmakers are still fighting for justice, including ones in Greenville.

“I mean just think about it. A young woman was in her own home doing nothing. She wasn’t breaking the law, she wasn’t breaking into someone’s house or doing anything, and she was shot and killed and nobody was held accountable,” Activist Bruce Wilson said.

“Hopefully there can be an understanding that it’s ok to hold law enforcement accountable when they do wrong, and I think society is ready for that.”

He says no parent should ever have to walk through the death of their own child.

“I’m tired of seeing mothers going to graveyards like Breonna Taylor’s mother had to do to put her in the ground,” Wilson said.

A tragedy that Gloria Thompson says she experienced first hand

“My son has been dead 18, 19 years and it seemed like yesterday,” Thompson said.

She says she can imagine the pain Breonna Taylor’s family is in.

“My heart just goes out to them because I know that pain and I understand it.”

During the rally, a member of the House of Representatives presented activist Bruce Wilson a proclamation to honor Taylor’s life.

A rally also held for Breonna Taylor Saturday in Jefferson Square Park in her hometown of Louisville, before a march through the streets.

People carried signs showing their support, still asking for justice for Breonna Taylor a year later.