BLACK ROCK DESERT, NV (WSPA) – An Upstate couple made it out of the Burning Man festival after thousands of festivalgoers were trapped in the Nevada desert.

It happened after an unexpected summer rain left the desert a muddy mess.

7NEWS spoke with Pam and Lee Foster, of Greenville. They said they have gone to Burning Man for seven years but no other experience compares to this one.

“So Burning Man tells you you need to prepare. It is definitely a survival situation,” Pam Foster said. “So we all had a great laugh and we were scratching our heads thinking, you know, to be prepared, it’s not Burning Man’s fault, it’s your fault.”

Pam and her husband said the plan to return to the Burning Man festival next year.