SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A $10 scratch ticket turned into $300,000 for one Upstate couple.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said a man purchased a $10 Max Money scratch-off ticket at the QuikTrip on Harrison Bridge Road in Simpsonville for his wife.

The woman told lottery officials that she didn’t think she won anything and handed the ticket back to her husband. He gave it back to her and urged her to keep scratching.

“I finished scratching it,” she told the SC Education Lottery. “Then, I cried.”

The odds of winning the $300,000 top prize in the Max Money game are 1 in 936,000.

“It’s still not real to me.”

The store received a $3,000 commission for selling the ticket.