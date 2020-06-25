Upstate COVID-19 testing centers experience higher demands

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- For health care workers, every day looks different than the last.

With an uptick in COIVD-19 cases, testing centers are having to make adjustments.

As Administrative Director of Physician Services at Bon Secours, Felicia Warren has seen this up close.

“We have changed our direction several times by having more or less places where patients could go,” Warren said.

Even with a second location, Bon Secours has still seen people wait to get tested.

However, Warren says there’s a way to avoid that.

“The way we have attempted to respond to the wait time is by assigning reservations,” Warren said. “We don’t want patients to have to stand outside and wait. It’s getting hot, and that’s one of the reasons we moves to the reservation situation.”

For Greenville resident, Lee Makarob, going back to work next week means that she needs her test results fast.

Making a reservation to get tested helped her cut some time.

“The system could get overwhelmed and I could come here and wait all day, which I don’t like waiting,” Makarob said. “Especially when I want to get cleared to go back to work.”

For those who do not show symptoms, you may have a different protocol for getting tested, like a separate testing location

“We have set up some of our other locations where they can go and we can meet their needs,” Warren said.

Bon Secours also told us that the standard three to four day wait time to get results back should stay the same even with the increase in testing.

If you want to find a testing site in your area the State Health Department has list, click here.